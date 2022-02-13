He was visiting the governorates, accompanied by directors of government departments in the area.

Prince Khaled headed public meetings in the presence of the three governorates’ inhabitants and reviewed the completed, continuing and future projects. He also looked at ways to speed up work on delayed projects.

The projects are valued at SR732 million in Rabigh, more than SR121 million in Khulais and SR180 million in Al-Kamil.

Prince Khaled inaugurated several development projects in Rabigh, including the digital transformation project, the development and rehabilitation of the cultural center, the social security building and the pilgrims’ parlor at Meeqat Al-Juhfah.

In Al-Kamil, he inaugurated the Ministry of Housing’s project, as well as several municipal projects and he reviewed a number of projects in Khulais.

During his visit, he met local people and listened to their demands and developmental proposals. He also received a number of martyrs’ children in the three governorates.

Prince Khaled witnessed the signing of several agreements in Rabigh, including a cooperation agreement between the governorate’s municipality and King Abdulaziz University. The agreement aims to promote public awareness of social responsibility, encourage people to participate in social initiatives, implement development programs and encourage volunteering.

Another cooperation agreement was signed between the social security office and the municipality to train those on social security and enable them to enter the job market.

He also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the governorate to enhance cooperation. In addition, a community partnership agreement was signed between the Rabigh governorate and KAU in Rabigh, to hold programs in the educational, social, cultural and social fields.