SODIC has signed the third venture with Nobu in Egypt for a hotel and a restaurant in East Cairo, according to an emailed press release.

The signing came after the unveiling of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in both West Cairo and North Coast Egypt last summer.

Located in the newly developed Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC), Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will feature high-end boutiques, a diverse range of unique dining concepts, entertainment experiences, and contemporary office spaces.

SODIC’s current projects with Nobu will result in luxury hotels, branded residences, and Nobu restaurants in SODIC’s The Estates Residences in New Zayed and its newest project in the North Coast.

“We look forward to opening the restaurant as soon as early next year. We are proud to be continuing our growth in the luxury market and look forward to delivering a premium experience that further strengthens SODIC’s success and contributes to Egypt’s positioning as a global destination," Ayman Amer, General Manager at SODIC, said.

“Partners mean so much to us, and as such, we are thrilled to further strengthen this growing collaboration with SODIC with our third destination together in Egypt,” Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper commented.

