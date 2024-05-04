Muscat: The hospitality scene in Oman is about to get a major boost with the official signing of the Club Med Musandam project, marking the debut of the first Club Med Resort in the Middle East.

This exclusive resort, located along the stunning shores, is a collaboration between Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), Club Med, and Royal Court Affairs. The signing underscores OMRAN Group's commitment to boosting Oman's economy and promoting tourism through sustainable projects.

The signing event was held in Muscat today, and was attended by a number of senior officials.

Located on the Musandam Peninsula, Club Med Musandam is just a 5-minute boat ride from Khasab city in the extreme northeast of the Arabian gulf. The resort is expected to add another 300 rooms to Oman’s hospitality portfolio, with a strong flair of the Omani culture as manifested in its interior, entertainment and even food and beverages.

"In light of our collaboration with Club Med, Oman's tourism sector is ushering in exciting new opportunities," remarked Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group. "Oman's unparalleled natural beauty, rich traditions, and genuine hospitality are treasures we're eager to share with the world. This partnership reflects our dedication to attracting top-tier hospitality operators who share our common vision to enrich tourism experiences and innovate with diverse tourism products. By leveraging Musandam's stunning natural assets, we're committed to enhancing the tourism sector, showcasing Oman's beauty, peace, and warm hospitality on a global scale."

The Club Med brand has been offering unique holiday experiences around the world since 1950, and choosing Musandam for their first resort in the Middle East speaks volumes of how unique Oman’s tourism potential.

“The history and success of Club Med lies on its pioneer approach, strongly contributing to the overall development of regions and areas where it has been implementing. The project of Club Med Musandam is a key milestone as it is our first presence in the Middle East” said Henri Giscard d’Estaing, CEO of Club Med.

Built with an investment exceeding USD 100 million, Club Med Musandam will be another milestone that reflects OMRAN Group’s endeavours to expand its rich portfolio of hospitality assets and tourism destinations and generate in-country value by enhancing job creation and sustainable growth.

