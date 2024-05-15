Saudi Arabia - Novotel, one of the world’s most well-known midscale brands by Accor, has unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio in Saudi Arabia, Novotel Riyadh Sahafa.

This marks the ninth Novotel property in the kingdom and is being led by Accor’s first female hotel General Manager in Saudi Arabia, Hessa Al Mazroa.

Strategically located in the vibrant Al Sahafa district, this contemporary property is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers seeking a blend of comfort, convenience and wellbeing.

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is set in proximity to King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Exhibition Center and Riyadh Boulevard, the city’s largest entertainment centre. The hotel is only 15 km away from King Khalid International Airport.

The Novotel Riyadh Sahafa showcases a combination of modern design and traditional Saudi elements. The four-star property features 232 rooms and suites, complete with views of Olaya Street, one of Riyadh’s bustling arteries.

The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a retreat for business travellers.

Al Mazroa said: "This is a significant milestone for Novotel as we strengthen our presence in the dynamic and transforming Saudi market.

“We are dedicated to merging international hospitality standards with local culture to create uniquely enriching moments for our guests inspiring them to reconnect with their friends, family and colleagues.

“It is a great honour to lead a team of such talented and committed professionals. We are not only contributing to Saudi Arabia’s hospitality scene, but also setting a benchmark for inclusive excellence.

“By empowering Saudi women and nurturing potential talents, we are actively supporting the Saudization initiative. I look forward to fostering and developing our future leaders.”

The hotel boasts an array of facilities designed to enhance the guest experience, including a top-tier fitness centre, jacuzzi, sauna, and an inviting outdoor swimming pool.

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa also features nine flexible meeting spaces for events and conferences. The largest room is 285 sqm with a maximum seating capacity of 200 guests, ideal for corporate gatherings and private celebrations.

Guests will be treated to a diverse array of dining options – from the international buffet at La Cuisine to the Lobby Café ideal for casual meetings.

Guests can step outside to The Terrace and enjoy al fresco dining or indulge in the contemporary twists on Mediterranean favourites at Myrra by OPA.

"Novotel Riyadh Sahafa will further elevate the standing of the brand in the market,” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, for the Premium, Midscale and Economy Division at Accor.

“This launch is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality. Our efforts go beyond mere expansion of our portfolio; we are actively enriching the local economy and cultural landscape.

“We take pride in the fact that this flagship hotel is helmed by a female Saudi General Manager, exemplifying our commitment to diversity and inclusion in leadership roles as we also aspire to nurture Saudi talents through Tamayyaz by Accor.”

