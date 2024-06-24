Doha, Qatar: Qatar is one of the world’s most welcoming countries for visitors. Nationalities from over 100 countries can enter visa-free. Hosting of international events attracts people and is part of a comprehensive plan to transform the country into one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.

Among the hotels, two and one star hotels recorded the highest occupancy rate in April this year. The occupancy rate of two and one star hotels surged to 86 percent in April due to the rise in hotel visitors and guests, according to the National Planning Council (NPA) official data.

The country’s hospitality sector is witnessing a strong growth with hotels across segments seeing an increase in occupancy rates.

The hotel and hotel apartments in Qatar witnessed a robust performance with the overall occupancy rate being at 63 percent in April 2024. The hotels of all categories, ranging from five star to four and three star, have also seen rise in occupancy rates and revenue per available room, according to the data.

The three star hotels occupancy rate has jumped to 76 percent in April 2024. Similarly, the occupancy rate of four star hotels was 61 percent in April this year. In case of five star, the hotels’ occupancy rates stood at 58 percent in the review period.

The occupancy rates of deluxe hotel apartments and standard hotel apartments for April 2024 were 71 percent and 55 percent respectively.

Hotels in Qatar have also witnessed a rise in revenue per available room which is used to assess a hotel’s ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate.

It is important because it helps hotel industry measure the overall success of their hotel. Revenue per available room for five star hotels stood at QR380 in April 2024 while it was QR151 in four star hotels; QR152 in three star; and QR133 in two and one star hotels.

The average room rate for deluxe and standard hotel apartments rose to QR269 and QR144 respectively in April this year. The average room rate for five star hotels stood at QR657 and incase of four star hotels it reached QR246, while the overall hotel and hotel apartment average room rate was QR463 in April 2024.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 382,458, recording a monthly increase of 16.3 percent (compared to April 2024) and registered an annual increase of 17.9 percent (compared to April 2023).

The highest number of visitors was from the GCC countries at 42 percent.

Qatar aims to welcome more than six million visitors per year by 2030 and further its tourism offerings in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

From May 2014 to May 2024, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 325.1 million passengers to its growing facility.

The airport saw 2.1 million aircraft movements, carried 20.5 million tonnes of cargo and processed 258 million bags in 10 years.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

