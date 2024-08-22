A world-leading event dedicated to chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee will take place from September 18-20 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, where 360 international and local brands, represented by 120 exhibitors, and 7,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie, which is celebrating its third edition, has become a global reference for those interested in discovering the latest chocolate and pastry trends.

This year’s guest of honour is Guillaume Gomez, personal representative of the President of the French Republic for food and gastronomy.

Joumana Damous-Salamé, managing director of HSME, the organiser of the show, said: “The event fosters collaboration, innovation and networking across the entire industry.

“The Talks, our engaging activities and participation of esteemed guests highlight the pivotal role this event plays in shaping the future of pastry in the UAE.”

Chocolate Fashion Show

Among the event’s numerous highlights is the Chocolate Fashion Show, showcasing 13 exquisite chocolate dresses depicting ‘Wild & Wonderful Glamour’, created by executive pastry chefs in collaboration with talented students from Esmod Dubai.

Bernard Charles, Culinary Director for Dates and Confectionery at Bateel International LLC, said: “The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai is not just an exhibition; it’s an experience that indulges all the senses and inspires chefs, Designers and food connoisseurs in one big get together”.

The Talks

The Talk is a series of sessions in which industry leaders, pastry specialists and coffee experts discuss the latest trends and developments in pastry, chocolate and coffee scene. UNEP will also present a talk on food waste and sustainability, emphasising the show's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Coffee Championship

The Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, organised in collaboration with the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association-UAE), highlights the skills of baristas and barkeepers in creating innovative coffee and spirit blends.

Barista and mixologist, CIGS World Champion and gastronomy consultant Victor Del Pierre, said: “I am very honoured to be part of the Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie Dubai.

“What’s magical about chocolate is the diversity of tastes thanks to its origins, terroirs and percentages of cocoa. I like to use chocolate in all its forms — mucilage juice, gruel, cocoa powder or chocolate cover — to imagine new combinations of flavours in drinks.

“Chocolate allows us to go beyond the boundaries of taste because it is, above all else, a gourmet ingredient that unites people.”

Competitions and Masterclasses

Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai will feature 43 different competitions and masterclasses, including the Best 3D Cake Design, Best Chocolate Showpiece, and the Kitkat Dessert Challenge.

President of the Emirates Culinary Guild and Continental Director for Africa and the Middle East for Worldchefs, Andy Cuthbert, said: “We're thrilled to collaborate with Hospitality Services to elevate this prestigious competition. With three days of incredible displays, practical cookery, and the creativity of young chefs, this event showcases chocolate at its finest.”

The Pastry Show

The Pastry Show will feature workshops led by globally renowned executive chefs, while the Choco Demo will host live culinary demonstrations by chefs and experts, alongside unique drinks and pairings curated by mixologists and baristas.

Karim Bourgi, co-founder of KAYU Bakehouse, said: "I am delighted to be part of the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie organization for the third consecutive year.

“This event consistently provides an exceptional platform to showcase our craft, exchange innovative ideas, and celebrate the artistry of chocolate and pastry.

“Our partnership underscores the importance of creativity and excellence in our industry and demonstrates our commitment to raising the bar in culinary arts."

Maha El Khoury, projects director, said: “This year’s show will be very different to previous editions. We’ve introduced new features, such as the gelato section and barista competitions, and we are proud to host the Coffee in Good Spirits Championship.

“These additions reflect our commitment to showcasing the latest trends and bring exciting new experiences to our visitors.”

Launched in Paris almost 30 years ago, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is held in major cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, London, Brussels, Cologne, Lyon, Shanghai, Marseille, Zurich, Cannes, Milan, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Beirut and beyond.

