Hilton Salalah Resort, a beachfront property in Oman, overlooking the Arabian Sea, has embarked upon an extensive renovation project aimed at enhancing guest experiences and elevating its facilities to new heights of hospitality and comfort.

The renovation project, which began this March, targets key areas of the resort, including the Western wing's 79 guest rooms and suites, the renowned A la Carte Beach Restaurant “Palm Grove” featuring Middle and Far Eastern fusion culinary delights, and its Fitness Center.

The Omani resort said the ongoing renovation was a testament to its commitment to continuous improvement and exceptional guest satisfaction.

The renovation project, slated for completion by mid-July, promises to deliver a renewed sense of sophistication to guests visiting the resort, it stated.

Ahmed Massoud, the general manager, said: "We are committed to upholding the highest standards of hospitality and are excited to unveil the transformed Hilton Salalah Resort."

As part of the renovation, the iconic Palm Grove restaurant, a pioneer in beachfront dining in Salalah since its inception in 2000, will undergo a transformation, featuring a 10-metre extension, indoor dining areas, a lounge, pool bar, and an open deck offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Additionally, the Fitness Center will be enhanced with two massage rooms, a sauna, a beauty salon, and a health club, providing guests with a comprehensive wellness experience.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).