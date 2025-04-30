Saudi Arabia - Hospitality Management Holdings (HMH) has announced a major expansion in Saudi Arabia, aiming to support the country's growing tourism sector.

HMH has signed an agreement to operate Corp Al Khobar Corniche Hotel, a 157-room property overlooking the Khobar waterfront, and a memorandum of understanding for a new Dammam hotel development.

The hotel, previously under Accor's Mercure brand, will join HMH's expanding portfolio.

HMH is also preparing to open its flagship 460-room hotel in Makkah by mid-2025, catering to the millions of pilgrims who travel to the holy city annually.

Additional developments are underway across the Kingdom to meet the rising demand for quality hospitality solutions.

Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, emphasised the strategic significance of Saudi Arabia in the group’s expansion roadmap: “Saudi Arabia is a strategic priority for HMH, fully aligned with Vision 2030’s transformative tourism goals and the rising demand for premium accommodation. The Al Khobar property strengthens our presence in the Eastern Province, while our forthcoming Makkah hotel will place us at the heart of religious tourism. With over 6,000 rooms currently operational or in development across the region, we remain deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom’s target of attracting 150 million annual visitors by 2030.” -TradeArabia News Service

