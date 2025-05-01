The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate across marketing, guest experiences, and global campaigns.

The MoU, signed at the Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai, marks a strategic partnership that will build on Saudi’s emergence as a global tourism powerhouse.

Under the MoU, Accor and STA will co-create targeted marketing campaigns across key international markets, promote Saudi Arabia through digital platforms — including the dedicated Makkah Madinah Portal — and deliver curated guest experiences that inspire loyalty and drive visitation.

The partnership will also drive traffic to ALL.com, strengthen engagement with the ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme, and roll out exclusive new experiences tailored to Saudi‘s diverse destinations.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, aiming to enhance international demand, grow brand visibility, and drive hotel bookings and loyalty across the country’s expanding hospitality landscape, said a statement.

The agreement strengthens Accor’s commitment to Saudi Arabia, creating significant commercial opportunities, expanding its reach, and elevating guest experiences across its portfolio.

With a network of over 45 operating hotels — representing more than 17,000 rooms across 15 brands — and 44 properties in the pipeline set to add a further 11,000 rooms, Accor is strongly positioned to contribute to Saudi’s bold tourism ambitions and rising global appeal.

Duncan O’Rourke, Accor’s Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific said: “Accor’s strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority reinforces our long-standing presence in the country and our shared commitment to driving tourism growth. Together, we will co-create impactful guest experiences, elevate service offerings, and bring the beauty and diversity of Saudi to a global audience. The opportunity to help shape the Saudi’s tourism landscape from the ground up makes this the ideal time for strategic alignment between STA and Accor.”

Accor’s collaboration with STA spans its growing footprint across Saudi, including hotels in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Makkah, Madinah, and key secondary cities. New openings such as Novotel Khamis Mushait and Novotel Makkah Thakher City will be integrated into marketing campaigns, while landmark developments in Madinah — including Fairmont, Swissôtel, and Novotel properties developed with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company — will further strengthen Saudi’s positioning as a destination of choice for global travellers.

Beyond commercial initiatives, the collaboration will also focus on advancing local talent development, raising service standards, and showcasing Saudi’s cultural richness. Through training programs, knowledge exchange, and cultural storytelling initiatives, Accor will work with STA to deliver lasting value to Saudi’s tourism ecosystem and support sustainable long-term growth. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).