Egypt - El Gouna City, developed by Orascom Development Holding in the Red Sea Governorate, recently inaugurated Fanadir Marina. Covering an impressive 30,600 square meters, the marina boasts a capacity for 80 yachts ranging from 12 to 14 meters in length.

In addition to the yacht berths, Fanadir Marina includes the Fanadir Marina Signature Residence area, which features a commercial zone spanning 6,000 square meters. This area hosts over 38 retail shops and restaurants, offering diverse experiences for visitors.

The master plan for Fanadir Marina was meticulously crafted by EDSA, a renowned urban planning firm, in collaboration with SB Architects—a firm with over 60 years of experience in designing luxury residential projects.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, emphasized that Fanadir Marina represents a fresh concept of coastal living in El Gouna. With world-class amenities and comfort, El Gouna aims to be a premier integrated tourist destination. Notably, El Gouna now operates four fully functional marinas, boasting a combined capacity of over 680 yachts.

He stated: “Fanadir Marina embodies a new concept of coastal living in El Gouna, offering world-class comfort and enjoyment, making El Gouna a leading integrated tourist destination. El Gouna is now the largest private marina operator in Egypt, with four fully operational marinas with a total capacity of over 680 yachts.”

Amer further highlighted the significance of yacht tourism for Egypt’s economy. The state recognizes its positive impact on foreign currency inflows and seeks to attract more tourists to enjoy unique yachting experiences in El Gouna—a strategically located destination on the Red Sea coast with well-developed infrastructure.

Amer said: “Fanadir Marina has significantly enhanced El Gouna City’s capabilities in yacht tourism, which is one of the richest and most prestigious types of tourism that the state pays great attention to due to its positive impact on the Egyptian economy as an important source of increased foreign currency inflows. The state aims to attract more tourists to enjoy a unique yachting experience in a distinguished tourist destination like El Gouna, which is strategically located on the Red Sea coast and boasts a developed infrastructure.”

The marina offers numerous facilities that ensure exclusive and upscale social experiences, providing residents in the area the opportunity to enjoy a modern lifestyle. El Gouna City is also continuously developing the marinas in the city. In January 2024, expansion began on Abydos Marina, doubling its capacity from 69 to 120 yachts.

Fanadir Marina includes a residential area with various-sized units, all of which have been sold and delivered. The Fanadir Marina area comprises 56 diverse units ranging from 93 to 303 sqm, offering apartments and penthouses with 1 to 4 bedrooms. Meanwhile, the Fanadir Marina Signature Residence area includes 18 diverse units ranging from 225 to 400 sqm, offering various apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with 3 to 4 bedrooms and exceptional views of the marina.

