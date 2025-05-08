Egyptian real estate developer IL Cazar has unveiled its second major project of the year: WestDays, a mixed-use residential and commercial development in the heart of October City. With a projected investment of EGP 20 billion, the 80-acre project is poised to become a landmark destination in western Cairo’s booming real estate sector.

Located near the Shooting Club and within proximity to key services and bustling urban centers, WestDays will be developed in four phases, with the company targeting EGP 5 billion in sales during 2025.

Designed to offer a comprehensive and modern lifestyle, WestDays will feature luxurious residential units, flexible commercial spaces, and an extensive array of amenities including sports courts, swimming pools, walking trails, and a dedicated social club. The project emphasizes community living through innovative architecture, green spaces, and smart urban planning.

Eng. Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of IL Cazar, emphasized the company’s vision of building fully integrated communities that cater to modern living demands.

“The ‘WestDays’ project reflects our unwavering commitment to building modern communities that align with the needs of contemporary life,” he said. “We designed this project to be an integrated environment that allows residents to live comfortably, work efficiently, and enjoy high-quality services and amenities, all within a prime and easily accessible location.”

The development is part of IL Cazar’s broader strategy to redefine urban living in Egypt, focusing on social engagement, sustainable design, and environmental responsibility. The company is working with a distinguished team of architects and consultants to implement eco-friendly solutions and maximize green spaces, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and responsible urban growth.

WestDays follows a series of successful IL Cazar projects in New Cairo, Heliopolis, and Ras El Hekma, as the company continues to expand its footprint across Egypt’s most strategic real estate corridors.

By blending residential, commercial, and recreational elements into one cohesive community, IL Cazar aims to meet the evolving needs of Egypt’s new generation of homebuyers and entrepreneurs, while contributing to the country’s long-term urban development goals.