The Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain today held a special ceremony to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the “AYA Beachfront Residences” project, launched by Deyaar Development in collaboration with Umm Al Qaiwain Properties.

This ambitious project aligns with Deyaar’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading developer in the UAE real estate market. Construction is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.

The first phase of AYA Beachfront Residences will feature 442 premium residential units, offering a diverse selection ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts. The units are designed with an innovative approach that reflects the beauty of nature, featuring interiors inspired by coastal surroundings. The development also includes resort-style amenities that provide residents with truly distinctive living experience.

In addition, the project features a range of residential options, including penthouses, sky villas, and ground-level duplex apartments, offering a diverse mix of living options. The development is designed with advanced architectural principles, incorporating balconies that overlook the sea and historic landmarks, creating a perfect balance between heritage and modernity.

Strategically located, the project is just 40 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes from both Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, ensuring easy access to key emirates. It is also in close proximity to areas rich in history and heritage, offering residents a unique blend of contemporary living and deep-rooted heritage.

Umm Al Qaiwain is seeing increased interest as a place to live, thanks to its tranquil lifestyle, and diverse range of amenities.