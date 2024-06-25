Egypt - Arkan Palm, a leading Egyptian real estate developer, and IHG Hotels & Resorts have announced plans to introduce the first Holiday Inn Express to Egypt within the 205 West Cairo development project. The 200-key hotel, set to open in 2027, will expand the total number of rooms across all three IHG hotels in the project to 700.

The Holiday Inn Express will cater to modern travellers with amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable rooms,meeting spaces, food and beverage options, retail outlets, and a fitness centre. Its strategic location near the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum positions it well for both business and leisure guests.

West Cairo, with its growing reputation as a business and tourism hub, is experiencing a rising demand for quality and affordable accommodation, making it an ideal location for the Holiday Inn Express brand’s Egyptian debut.

The dynamic 205 project is set to become the heart of West Cairo, encompassing residential, commercial, and medical units. This includes luxury apartments on Canal Walk Island, office spaces and upscale retail in 205 Downtown and The Angle, as well as Safa Med Park, which will house West Cairo’s largest hospital, clinics, and specialised medical centres.

IHG will be the exclusive hospitality partner for 205, which will also be home to an InterContinental hotel and voco Suites.

Amr Badreldine, Chief Executive Officer of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment, stated, “We are excited to continue our fruitful partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts…This project not only reinforces our longstanding partnership but is also testament to our shared commitment to elevating Egypt’s hospitality sector.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East & Africa at IHG, added, “Expanding our presence in Egypt with our trusted partners at Arkan Palm aligns perfectly with our commitment to Cairo’s vibrant hospitality sector and supports Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy.” He expressed confidence that the Holiday Inn Express will become a preferred choice for travellers seeking simple, engaging accommodation.

