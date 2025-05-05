SHARJAH - Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), through its Electricity Distribution Department, continues its intensive efforts to implement the electrical network and service connection works in the "Al Qutainah 1" area as part of the project’s first phase.

This initiative is part of a broader strategic plan aimed at upgrading and expanding the electricity grid to enhance energy stability in the targeted areas.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, confirmed that SEWA has made significant strides in strengthening the energy infrastructure and improving the performance of the electrical grid.

As part of the project, six substations have been installed and connected, along with 14 electricity distribution panels, ensuring a stable and efficient power supply.

Additionally, more than 29 kilometres of electrical cables have been laid. This includes 22.17 kilometres of medium-voltage cables linking the substations and 7.6 kilometres of low-voltage cables to provide power to residential buildings.



