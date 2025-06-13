KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy intends to construct fuel lines feeding the Nuwaiseeb Power Plant for generating electricity and distilling water using two types of fuel -- gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Sources explained that the fuel lines project is part of preparations for the Nuwaiseeb Power Plant, which is aimed at securing the electricity grid.

Sources said this is one of the important future projects that will supply the grid with around 7,200 megawatts and 180 million imperial gallons of water in two phases -- the first has a capacity of 3,600 megawatts. Sources stated that the project to construct fuel pipelines is expected to be tendered in the current fiscal year -- under established procedures and regulations -- as a limited and non-divisible public tender.

They added the project aims to meet the station’s growing need for various types of fuel; including the construction of the necessary pipelines for all types of fuel, and modernizing fuel receiver systems and pipelines to operate the station’s system and equipment; thereby, improving fuel efficiency. They indicated that the Nuwaiseeb station will operate under the ‘combined cycle’ system; which produces more energy with the same amount of fuel, reduces the amount consumed per unit, reduces emissions compared to the unit’s output, and enables future expansion and operation with more than one type of fuel.

