Kuwait - The 20-cylinder Series 4000 DS 3600 diesel generators will be installed in the new Terminal 2, where they will secure the power supply for the catering building and the airport’s central energy infrastructure, as well as other facilities.

Kuwait International Airport is currently undergoing extensive expansion. With the construction of the new Terminal 2, the site will become one of the most modern aviation hubs in the Gulf region. Once completed, the airport is expected to handle an initial 25 million passengers per year – scalable up to 50 million – as part of the national development strategy “Kuwait Vision 2035”.

The contract was awarded by the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works. Limak, an internationally active construction company based in Turkey, is acting as the project’s main developer.

The gensets are engineered to operate reliably even under extreme climatic conditions and are designed for ambient temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius. Delivery is scheduled for early 2026, followed by commissioning, including testing and handover, the company said.

“We are proud that our products ensure the stable operation of critical infrastructure at the airport—even in this region with its extreme environmental conditions,” said Salim El Banna, Country Sales Manager UAE, Bahrain, Iraq & Kuwait for the Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce secures critical infrastructure worldwide with more than 85,000 mtu emergency power systems, including airports, data centers, hospitals, industrial plants and energy suppliers. The systems are based on diesel and gas gensets as well as dynamic Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, ensuring uninterrupted power even under extreme conditions. At major international airports – including Frankfurt, Dubai, Madrid, Prague, Palma and Hurghada – mtu gensets and combined heat and power systems have been in reliable operation for many years, ensuring uninterrupted operation of terminals, baggage systems and control centres.

