flynas announced the resumption of its direct flights between Riyadh and the Turkish city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, starting from March 18, 2026.

Resuming flights between Riyadh and Antakya will further strengthen flynas’ network connecting Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Since launching its first flight from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Istanbul in 2008, flynas has expanded its direct operations between the two countries, operating from its various hubs and connecting Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah with Istanbul, as well as other seasonal destinations across Turkey, including Trabzon, Bodrum, Antalya, and Rize.

