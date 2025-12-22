Oman Air has launched its inaugural service to Copenhagen, operating via Baghdad, with the first flight departing on December 20.

The fifth freedom service represents Oman Air’s first direct engagement with both countries, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to expanding international connectivity and strengthening links between the Middle East and Europe.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the new route, a welcome ceremony was held at Baghdad International Airport, attended by Sheikh Mahmoud bin Muhanna al Kharousi, Charge d’Affaires of the Sultanate of Oman’s Embassy in the Republic of Iraq; Razzaq Muhaibis, Iraq's Minister of Transport; Atwan Al Atwani, Governor of Baghdad Governorate; Captain Harith Al Obaidi, Director of Baghdad International Airport, and Dr. Hussain Al Zubaidi, Director of the Iraqi Airports Administration; Our Deputy CEO, Eng. Hamood Al Alawi, partners from Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, and other senior delegates from both countries. A ceremony was also held at Copenhagen Airport on the arrival of the inaugural flight.

Hamood Al Alawi said, “This new service reflects Oman Air’s ongoing commitment to connecting communities and promoting opportunities for cross-cultural exchange. Besides offering travellers convenience, comfort, and access to new destinations, the route plays a key role in reinforcing diplomatic and economic ties between Oman, Iraq, and Europe, supporting bilateral relations, regional cooperation and development.”

The new service responds to growing demand for travel between the region and Northern Europe, while enhancing access to Scandinavia through Oman Air’s hub in Muscat. The Baghdad stop also strengthens regional connectivity, creating new opportunities for tourism and trade, and demonstrating Oman Air’s role as a catalyst for Oman’s expanding international links.



