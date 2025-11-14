KUWAIT CITY - The completion rate of the Smart Meter System project has reached 77.6 percent, according to the latest annual plan follow up report issued by the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

The report stated that the completion rate of the project increased by seven percent in the Fourth Development Plan, compared to the rate achieved in the Third Plan (70.6 percent).

According to the report, the project is expected to be fully completed by early February 2028, thus, completing the smart electricity and water meter system in Kuwait.

It is worth noting that the project falls under the ‘Developing an Interconnected and Transparent Government’ program, which aims to create an interactive government, enhance integrity and transparency, improve government performance, and meet citizens’ needs.

In a related development, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is working on the technical specifications for the smart water meter tender, in preparation for its release in the coming period.

Sources indicated that the smart water meter tender was issued previously, but it was canceled at the request of the ministry, which is currently preparing the technical specifications for the tender in anticipation of re-issuing it through the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

Sources said the installation of smart electricity and water meters has several objectives -- accurate and cost effective billing, remote monitoring of consumption, reduction of non-technical losses and leaks, enabling remote disconnection and reconnection, digital transformation, and enhancing the efficiency of public services.

Sources added that smart meters contribute to saving and preserving public funds through accurate billing, and help in the early detection of technical problems and meter tampering.

Meanwhile, around KD25 million was allocated in the current budget for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of combined-cycle gas turbine units to increase electricity generation at Subiya Power and Water Desalination Plant by 900 megawatts (Phase Four).

This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and it is expected to be completed by Sept 30, 2029, according to government reports.

It is currently under review by a technical committee at the ministry, as the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) previously accepted three bids, confirmed their compliance with the specifications and technical conditions, and referred them to the ministry for review. It is considered one of the important projects that the ministry depends on to increase electricity production capacity and to meet the growing annual demand for electricity, especially during summer.

The implementation period from the signing of the contract is 36 months.

In another development, the ministry asked the State Audit Bureau (SAB) two days ago to issue a tender for using the lobby in its main building in South Surra for supermarket services at a total cost of KD111,600.

This is in line with the efforts of the ministry to generate revenue and utilize spaces in all its locations on one hand, and to provide necessary services for ministry employees, especially in the main building, which houses the largest number of employees, on the other hand.

