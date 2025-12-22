Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of its scheduled direct flights to the Spanish city of Malaga, commencing from June 5, 2026.

The service will operate three flights a week on Fridays, Sundays, and Tuesdays.

Kuwait Airways stated that passengers can start booking from December 19, 2025.

The company also emphasised that it would operate its wide-body Boeing 777-300 aircraft on the Malaga route, enabling its valued customers to enjoy the Royal and Business Class seating with the latest amenities, while also providing increased seat capacity to those travelling on this route.

Kuwait Airways stated that this initiative is within the framework of its ongoing efforts to offer passengers a wider range of travel options, meet their diverse needs, and enhance service quality through the launch of new and varied destinations.

The company emphasised its continued commitment to serving its valued customers and providing the highest levels of comfort during their travel onboard Kuwait Airways.

Kuwait Airways concluded by reaffirming its commitment to providing comprehensive services to its valued passengers and removing all obstacles throughout their travel journey, starting from booking tickets, entering Terminal 4, to completing travel procedures and boarding the aircraft for a comfortable and safe journey.

Kuwait Airways also offers a distinguished onboard experience, featuring a wide selection of entertainment programs available on the screens, as well as diverse menus designed to suit different tastes and preferences.

