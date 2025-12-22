Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has recorded strong traffic performance in November 2025, welcoming 782,481 passengers (PAX) - a 25.8% growth compared to November 2024.

Aircraft movements (ACM) also rose significantly to 6,846, up 26.9% year-on-year, while cargo traffic reached 6,164 tons, reflecting a 2.0% increase over the same month last year.

Cumulatively, from January through November 2025, QAIA served 8,921,229 PAX, achieving a 10.3% rise versus the corresponding period in 2024.

Meanwhile, ACM grew by 8.5% to 73,249, while cargo volumes totaled 64,237 tons, representing an 8.0% decline.

“Every milestone we reach at QAIA stands as a testament to the trust our passengers place in Jordan’s leading gateway. This continued rise in traffic reflects not only our strengthened standing in the region but also the dedication of our teams and partners who work tirelessly to deliver a seamless and welcoming journey that feels like home. With ongoing investments in our airport infrastructure and the growing commitment of airlines choosing to operate and expand at QAIA, we remain focused on elevating our travel experience and meeting the evolving needs of today’s passengers,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

