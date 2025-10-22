KUWAIT CITY - The Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) recently decided to award three tenders for the maintenance of parts of the electrical grid, with a total cost of KD7.766 million.

These tenders will be referred to the State Audit Bureau for audit and to obtain its opinion prior to the final contract approval. One of the tenders is for the supply and installation of medium-voltage (11 kV) and low-voltage lines and related works along Salmi Road at a total cost of KD2.354 million.

The other tender is for the maintenance and repair of insulated cable feeders in the southern part of the country at a cost of KD2.706 million, while the last tender covers the maintenance and repair of insulated cable feeders in the central area at a total cost of KD2.706 million.

CAPT excluded the lowest bidders for non-compliance with the technical terms and specifications for the two cable feeder maintenance tenders.

Meanwhile, the statistical report issued by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in September revealed that the ratio of female to male appointments has shown a slower pace of growth, increasing by only 0.2 percent in the first nine months of this year.

It disclosed that the total number of female employees appointed in January reached 9,770 (27.6 percent), which increased to 10,190 (27.8 percent).

