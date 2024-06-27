UK-based IHG Hotels and Resorts has signed a management agreement with leading developer Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment to launch the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in Egypt.

Named Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205, the project is set to open in 2027, according to a press release.

The project is located in close proximity to the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The hotel will include essential amenities and will cater to the needs of those travelling for business, leisure, or a mix of both.

Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205 is designed to feature two meeting venues, food and beverages, and retail outlets, in addition to a fitness centre.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East, and Africa regions at IHG, said: “Our expansion in Egypt with our trusted partners at Arkan Plam for Real Estate Investment underscores our commitment to Cairo’s hospitality sector and supporting Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy.”

Amr Badreldine, CEO of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment, stated: “This project not only reinforces our longstanding partnership but is also testament to our shared commitment to elevating Egypt’s hospitality sector.”

Arkan Palm has delivered Crowne Plaza hotel in West Cairo in February 2022. The group is also developing a 250-key InterContinental West Cairo 205, slated for completion in 2028, and the 140-key voco West Cairo 205 Suites, set for completion in 2026.

IHG owns seven hotels operating across four brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites.

The multinational company has 19 hotels in pipeline due to open within the next five years across the country.

