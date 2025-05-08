UAE: Cross-border capital flows as well as the future of capital formation in the region took center stage at the Capital Market Summit 2025, which concluded on 7 May in Dubai.

The panel featured Edward Knight from Nasdaq, Sherman Lin from Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Hamed Ali from Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai in addition to Bahrain Bourse’s (BHB) Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

They explored how exchange partnerships, dual listings, and regulatory alignment are driving seamless connectivity across the US, Asia, and GCC. The panelists further highlighted the growing role for tech and AI in transforming post-trade operations and expanding investor access.

The speakers also stated that from Bahrain’s back-office innovation to Taiwan’s ETF cross-listing momentum and DFM’s surge in international investor participation, the future of capital markets is global, digitized, and collaborative.

The summit also witnessed a panel discussion featuring Hitesh Asarpota from Emirates NBD Capital, Mohamed Ebeid from EFG Hermes, Rami Touma from Moel, and Andree Chakhtoura from Bank of America.

The panelists shared insights on regional initial public offering (IPO) momentum moving to the second half (H2) of 2025; private credit and structured capital trends; and dual listings with the need to have the right scale and strategy.

They also discussed institutional investor expectations on governance and transparency as well as the maturing capital markets ecosystem across the GCC.

It is worth noting that Day 1 of Capital Market Summit 2025 witnessed different collaborations and statements, including the following:

DFM collaborates with TWSE for cross-border investments

AI-powered features on iVestor app by DFM

Al Zeyoudi’s remarks about milestones

Al Marri’s highlights on DFM’s strategic role and government's agility

