Global hotels and resorts group Hilton signed two new properties in Cairo’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) in partnership with Panax Company, part of Selim Holding Group, according to a press release.

Expected to open in 2028, Hilton Cairo New Capital Downtown and Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Capital Downtown will be minutes away from government ministries, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the Presidential Palace, and the Central Business District.

This aligns with Hilton’s growth strategy in Egypt, as the company aims to triple its presence and exceed 40 trading properties across the country in the coming years.

Hilton Cairo New Capital Downtown will feature 100 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites.

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Capital Downtown will offer 180 guest rooms in the center of the NAC, featuring a versatile all-day dining restaurant and lobby bar within a welcoming social space, as well as a flexible meeting room.

Mohamed Selim, Owner and Chairman of Panax, commented: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting Egypt's rapidly evolving tourism and business landscape, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the new properties in the near future.”

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher