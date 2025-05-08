UAE: Three speakers took part in an insightful fireside panel discussion exploring different economic parts on the regional and global levels, on the sidelines of the Capital Market Summit 2025 which kicked off on 6 May in Dubai.

Moderated by Alex Simmons from Edelman Smithfield, the three speakers were Morgan Stanley’s Rajeev Sibal as well as Sergei Guriev from London Business School (LBS) and Simon Williams from HSBC.

The session explored the global economic environment during the early months of the new US presidency.

Sibal, Guriev, and Williams also highlighted the rising policy uncertainty and the ripple effects of delayed fiscal clarity, trade friction, and monetary tightening.

The panelists discussed how MENA is standing out as a region of reform and resilience, noting that Dubai is well-positioned as a neutral, trade-friendly hub in a multipolar global economy.

They also noted that a forward-looking discussion offering deep insights into macro trends, market behavior, and what investors should watch in the quarters ahead.

The first day of the third Capital Market Summit was opened by Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The two-day event witnessed international cooperation agreements between several parties, including Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Nasdaq Dubai and Astana International Exchange (AIX) from Kazakhstan, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and more.

