Egypt has allocated nearly 86 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.7 billion) for industrial and tourism projects, including expansion of hotel rooms, its Finance Minister has said.

Ahmed Kouchouk also announced other allocations in the 2025-2026 budget, which takes effect on July 1, including funding for small and medium enterprises.

He told parliament on Tuesday that the funds allocated for industrial export-oriented projects are the largest for this sector in Egyptian budgets.

He said a budget of around EGP78 billion ($1.5 billion) has been set for such projects and nearly EGP8.4 billion ($164 million) for the tourism sector.

“The plan includes increasing the number of hotel rooms to accommodate the expected increase in the number of tourists,” the Minister said.

(1 US Dollar = 51.10 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.