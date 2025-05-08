The head of debt capital markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citigroup has left the bank, according to sources, as has a senior loans banker whose business also included the region.

Iman Abdel Khalek, head of debt capital markets for CEEMEA, based in Dubai, and Zain Zaidi, head of UK, Europe and MEA loans products and execution, also based in Dubai, have left the bank. Abdel Khalek is joining SMBC, according to the sources, taking on a coverage role. Her career at Citi spanned more than 20 years.

Zaidi, too, is a Citi veteran, having joined the firm in 2007, according to his LinkedIn page.

Citigroup declined to comment, as did Abdel Khalek. SMBC said it was unable to immediately comment. Zaidi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: IFR