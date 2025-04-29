Egypt - Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates over 560 hotels in 58 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Soma Bay Hotel Company SAE to develop a hotel under its luxury Anantara brand in Egypt.

The first project under this partnership is expected to be announced later this year.

Located in Soma Bay, a coastal resort destination on the Red Sea in Egypt, this self-contained, 2,500-acre community is just 45km south of Hurghada International Airport.

Set on a picturesque peninsula, Soma Bay offers a wide range of leisure activities, including diving, windsurfing, and sailing, making it a premier destination.

The emerging resort destination also features one of the largest naturally occurring spas and thalassotherapy offerings in the region, where guests can experience a range of seawater-based treatments designed to promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and wellness using the healing properties of the Red Sea’s mineral-rich waters.

Anantara is set to bring its signature luxury experience to Soma Bay with a new resort and branded residence complex, details of which will be announced soon. Since 2001, Anantara has offered immersive, authentic travel experiences that connect guests to the unique culture, people, and stories of each destination. With over 50 properties across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, Anantara’s hotels and resorts are in vibrant cities, tranquil beaches, deserts, and jungles, providing warm, Thai-rooted hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for every traveller.

Soma Bay Hotel Company, based in Egypt, operates in the hospitality sector and owns several luxury properties along the Red Sea.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, commented: “We are thrilled to expand the global reach of Minor Hotels with our entry into the Egyptian market. Soma Bay Hotel Company is an exceptional partner for this venture in Soma Bay, bringing both deep regional expertise and a global outlook. We look forward to collaborating as trusted partners in the development of this exciting new project.”

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Soma Bay Hotel Company Chairman, commented: “This collaboration between Soma Bay Hotel Company and Minor Hotels marks a significant milestone—not just for Soma Bay, but for the future of luxury hospitality in Egypt. At Soma Bay Hotel Company, we are committed to meaningful, long-term investments that create value and drive growth, nurturing Soma Bay as a unique destination where nature, innovation, and elegance come together. The introduction of the Anantara brand is a natural fit for Soma Bay’s vision. It reflects our shared dedication to quality, authenticity, and delivering exceptional experiences to travellers from around the world.”

Ibrahim El Missiri, Soma Bay Group CEO, stated: “It is with great pleasure that we gather today to mark this significant milestone in Soma Bay’s journey. The signing of this strategic partnership with Minor Hotels and Soma Bay represents more than just the development of a new luxury resort—it symbolises a shared vision for excellence, sustainability, and innovation in hospitality.

"Soma Bay has long been a destination of natural beauty and unique experiences. With this new chapter, we are welcoming the Anantara brand name synonymous with refined luxury and authentic cultural immersion. Together, we will further elevate the Red Sea coast as a premier global destination while honoring the essence of this remarkable location. This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering world-class developments that reflect both global standards and local character. We are confident that this venture will set new benchmarks for tourism and hospitality in Egypt and beyond.” -TradeArabia News Service

