UAE - Depa, a leading global interior solutions group, has announced that its key business unit – Depa Interiors Group – has recently won the fit-out works for a luxury boutique hotel at the Triple Bay in Amaala, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"This project is a testament to our expertise and proficiency in the luxury hospitality sector, as well as our long-standing relationship with our valued clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Depa’s Group CEO Haitham Tuqan.

"We are proud to be part of this iconic development, which reflects our strategic focus on enhancing our fit-out portfolio in the region and our unwavering dedication to quality and innovation," he added.

