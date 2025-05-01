Egypt is targeting 36 percent increase in public-private partnership (PPP) models in the current fiscal which ends on 30 June 2025, according to economic expert Dr. Nermeen Tahoun.

Speaking at the Arab Banking Conference 2025 in Cairo on Wednesday, Tahoun, who is also the founding partner of Tahoun & Associates, said the government is launching six new PPP projects totalling more than 27 billion Egyptian pounds ($530 million) in value after managing to attract EGP19.8 billion ($389 million) in fiscal 2023-2024.

She didn’t elaborate on the sectors but said PPP projects during the previous fiscal covered sectors such as dry ports, electricity networks, vocational education, and strategic commodity storage.

Tahoun cautioned that legal and institutional framework alone is not sufficient to ensure the success of PPP projects. Institutional arrangements in the form of a dedicated PPP unit with active participation by ministries and government agencies involved in finance, procurement and contracting is equally important.

She said some Arab countries have successfully implemented PPP projects in diverse sectors including energy, transport, healthcare, and education.

“However, there are several challenges hindering the expansion of these partnerships and maximising their potential. These include legal and regulatory obstacles, weak institutional infrastructure, and conflicting incentives between the public and private sectors, which make it difficult to implement partnership models effectively,” she noted.

(1 US Dollar = 50.81 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.