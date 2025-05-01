Dubai-headquaryered and LSE-listed Dar Global has signed an agreement with The Trump Organisation to develop Trump International Golf Club, Doha as part of the Simaisima coastal masterplan located 40 kilometers north of Doha.

The developer said in a statement that the gold club will occupy approximately 790,000 square metres (sqm) within the 8 million sqm Simaisma development, and comprise an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, and high-end branded villas overlooking the golf and the beach.

The Simaisima masterplan, led by Qatari Diar, will feature a 650,000 sqm theme park, tourism and hospitality zones, a yacht marina, beach club, and mix of cultural attractions, retail, and fine dining establishments.

The statement didn't disclose project cost or completion timelines.

Dar Global is also developing Trump International Golf Club in Oman in partnership with The Trump Organisation. Dubai's Damac Properties and The Trump Organisation have partnered on two gof courses in Dubai - Trump World Golf Club and Trump International Golf Club.

