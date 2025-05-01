Sharjah attracted approximately 1.6 million hotel guests in 2024, reflecting an 11% increase compared to 2023, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has revealed.

This growth highlights the continuous development of the tourism sector in Sharjah.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Wednesday with the participation of SCTDA alongside more than 25 government and private entities at the "Sharjah Pavilion" during Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which runs from April 28 to May 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The authority revealed key statistics for Sharjah's tourism sector in 2024, noting that Russian guests ranked first with over 270,000 guests, representing an 18% increase compared to 2023. Indians came second with over 170,000 guests, marking a 6% rise compared to 2023. Europeans saw a 16% increase compared to 2023, reaching over 100,000 guests, while Chinese surged to over 60,000 guests, an exceptional increase of 828% compared to 2023.

Among Arab countries, Oman topped the list of hotel guests in Sharjah, accounting for 6% of total guests in 2024, followed by Saudi Arabia at 5%, Egypt at 4%, and Syria and Iraq at 3% each.

New brand campaign

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, highlighted the latest developments from the authority, including the official launch of Sharjah's new tourism brand campaign “Visit Sharjah." The campaign focuses on showcasing Sharjah's diverse tourist destinations, blending heritage, adventure, natural beauty, and modern experiences. It emphasises the emirate's ability to offer varied experiences catering to different types of travellers who are seeking adventure, tranquillity, family entertainment, or cultural immersion. The campaign also spotlights major events such as the Sharjah Light Festival and other annual highlights that create memorable moments of connection and wonder for visitors.

Continuous growth in tourism sector

Commenting on the 2024 tourism results, Al Midfa stated that Sharjah continues to witness consistent growth in the tourism and travel sector year after year, driven by the wise vision of its leadership.

He said: "These positive figures achieved by Sharjah in 2024 reaffirm the emirate’s growing status as a distinguished global tourism destination that blends authenticity with modernity. The remarkable 11% growth in hotel guest numbers reflect the strategic efforts undertaken by SCTDA to enhance Sharjah’s appeal and develop the tourism sector in line with the emirate’s future vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah."

He added: "We remain committed to further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global hub for sustainable and cultural tourism. We will continue investing in the development of tourism infrastructure and diversifying products and services to meet the needs of visitors from around the world and enrich their experience in the emirate. Innovation and sustainability are the two fundamental pillars driving growth in the tourism sector, contributing to Sharjah’s economic and social development and enhancing its competitiveness on the international stage."

Sharjah Pavilion

During its participation in ATM 2025, the Sharjah Pavilion offered interactive and virtual experiences employing cutting-edge digital technologies to introduce visitors to the emirate’s history, present, and aspirations, as well as its exceptional destinations and iconic landmarks that embody cultural depth, diversity, and natural richness.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of virtual experiences that allowed them to explore Sharjah up close. These included virtual safari ride provided by the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA). The safari showcased different environments within the destination and the animals and birds inhabiting them. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).