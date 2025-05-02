Muscat: Work is ongoing at a steady pace on the UAE-Oman Rail Network project with heavy earth movers and other equipment being used to lay the railway tracks.

In a tweet, Hafeet Rail said: “Everyday marks new progress on the path to connecting Oman and the UAE through the Hafeet Rail network. Stay tuned as we build the future of regional connectivity!”

Hafeet Rail is the developer and operator of the Omani-Emirati railway network.

