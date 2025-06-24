DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is exploring the adoption of quantum technologies across three core domains: quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum cybersecurity.

The initiative targets key sectors such as transportation, mobility systems, and smart infrastructure. It aims to enhance the performance of intelligent systems, accelerate the transition to smart mobility, and reinforce digital security, while also advancing data protection, fostering sustainability and innovation, and anticipating the future.

RTA organised a specialised scientific workshop titled “Quantum Communication and Its Applications in Smart Infrastructure”, in collaboration with Cisco, the global leader in networking technologies and cybersecurity.

The workshop featured expert speakers in the field of quantum communication and was attended by representatives from various technical and engineering departments within RTA, as well as participants from external entities.

The workshop focused on the foundational principles of quantum communication, highlighting key research developments and real-world applications of this emerging technology. It addressed several core topics, including the objectives of quantum communication, an overview of quantum mechanics, quantum computing, quantum networks, and quantum cybersecurity, in addition to sharing insights from leading global research in the field.

The findings of the workshop reaffirmed the strategic value of quantum communication as a forward-looking solution in the communications domain. The technology enables unparalleled levels of data security and transmission speed, supporting streamlined operations and greater system integration across key agencies.

Through this initiative, RTA positions itself among the first government entities in the region to explore the application of quantum technologies within the transport sector. These cutting-edge technologies have the potential to deliver transformative impact across multiple industries by harnessing innovative solutions grounded in the principles of quantum physics, one of the most complex and exact fields of science. Quantum technologies stand out for their exceptional capabilities in security, data analysis, and high-speed processing.

RTA’s adoption of quantum technologies and its exploration of their potential in the transport sector align with the Government of Dubai’s vision of future readiness. The approach reflects a commitment to embracing secure, efficient digital solutions, staying ahead of global advancements, and proactively deploying cutting-edge technologies in infrastructure management and transport systems.

In collaboration with strategic partners and specialised research institutions in quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum cybersecurity, a dedicated RTA team is actively examining the application of quantum technologies across various sectors and operational domains. The objective is to support the development of a more secure, resilient, and sustainable digital infrastructure that keeps pace with the accelerating trajectory of global technological advancement.

One of the most prominent quantum technologies being considered for deployment across RTA’s sectors is quantum communication, a next-generation data transmission system that relies on light particles (photons). This advanced technology guarantees information confidentiality and can detect any unauthorised access or suspicious activity. It holds strong potential for integration across various operational areas within the RTA.

Quantum Computing is another key technology under exploration for potential implementation. It leverages a new generation of computers with unparalleled capabilities in processing vast datasets and analysing complex scenarios at high speed. Within the RTA, potential applications include analysing transport and traffic flow patterns, predicting congestion, directing autonomous vehicles, and optimising route planning and scheduling for public transport systems.

Quantum technologies also extend to Quantum Cybersecurity, which employs advanced, intrusion-resistant algorithms to protect against emerging and future cyber threats. These solutions can be used to secure operational digital platforms, safeguard smart infrastructure and internal networks, and prevent unauthorised access and potential cyberattacks.