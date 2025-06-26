Equiom, a leading provider of fiduciary services to private wealth and corporate sector, has announced a major milestone for its trustee services that it provides on Middle East Workplace Savings plans, with Assets Under Administration (AuA) reaching $3 billion in June 2025, up from $2.3 billion the previous year.

This achievement reflects significant growth in Equiom’s employee retirement and reward services, underpinned by its strong local commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of global employers, said the company in statement.

Over the past 12 months alone, Equiom has overseen $627 million in annual contributions, and is currently implementing six new workplace savings plans for major international clients operating in the Middle East region.

Chris Cain, Client Services Director – Middle East, said: "This is a proud moment for our team and an important milestone in the development of our business in the Middle East region and globally. It reflects the trust that our clients place in us to deliver robust, compliant, and efficient workplace savings solutions."

"We remain committed to delivering exceptional service at a local level to both employers and their employees, while continuing to enhance and evolve our offering to meet the needs of an increasingly global and mobile workforce," he stated.

Nina Johnston, the Managing Director of Equiom (Isle of Man), said: "This marks a significant milestone for our team. Reaching $3 billion in AuA is not just a reflection of recent growth, it’s a testament to the reputation we’ve earned through over two decades of dedicated trustee services to our international pension plan clients in the Middle East."

"Our globally connected teams remain deeply committed to delivering solutions that stand the test of time and we’re proud to be a trusted partner to so many leading global organisations," she stated.

With a growing global team of subject matter experts operating from key jurisdictions including the UAE, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Hong Kong, and beyond, Equiom combines local insight with international reach to support clients wherever they operate.

This milestone follows the recent senior appointments of Mark Lindsay as Head of Employee Retirement & Reward Services and Natalie McGinness as Director at Equiom in Jersey, said the statement.

These developments highlight Equiom’s strategic commitment to strengthening this service line and the Group’s ambition to lead in the delivery of innovative employee reward and retirement solutions, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

