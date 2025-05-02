Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to host a diverse line up of international exhibitions and conferences this May across key industries including interior design, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and payments and e-commerce.

The calendar kicks off with the Airport Show, Global Economic Leaders’ Forum, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, and GISEC GLOBAL, a leading cybersecurity event—all running from 6th to 8th May.

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival & Game Expo Summit will take place from 7th to 11th May, while the World Police Summit and CABSAT—focused on digital media and satellite communications—will be held from 13th to 15th May. These will run alongside Integrate Middle East, specialising in audiovisual and media technologies, and SATExpo Middle East, a platform dedicated to investment, innovation, and global collaboration in space and satellite technology.

The Baby Expo Dubai on 16th and 17th May, will bring together top brands and experts in maternal and childcare to offer a comprehensive guide to parenting.

Seamless Middle East returns from 20th to 22nd May under the theme “The Future of Digital Commerce,” covering payments, fintech, banking, e-commerce, retail, and identity technologies.

Crypto Expo Dubai, the region’s largest cryptocurrency summit, and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be held on 21st and 22nd May.

Rounding out the month, INDEX Dubai, the region’s flagship event for interior design and fit-out, will run from 27th to 29th May alongside the 24th edition of The Hotel Show.