NEOM — Equinox Hotels, a leader in high-performance luxury hospitality, has announced the upcoming launch of the Equinox Triam Resort, set to be one of twelve Magna destinations on the Gulf Coast in Aqaba.



The resort will be part of NEOM, the innovative regional project under development in northwest Saudi Arabia.



The Equinox Triam Resort promises distinguished hospitality in one of the world's most breathtaking and uncharted locations, combining the high-performance lifestyle of Equinox Hotels with a stunning setting between mountains and the sea.



The resort is designed as an architectural marvel, featuring a 450-meter-long bridge-like structure that gracefully floats 40 meters above a tranquil lagoon, surrounded by pristine landscapes and crystal-clear waters.



Christopher Norton, CEO of Equinox Hotels, remarked: “NEOM represents the future of luxury hospitality, and Equinox Hotels is committed to delivering an unmatched experience within this vision. Our partnership with NEOM underscores our shared dedication to innovation and sustainability. This resort will serve as a beacon of transformative luxury, revitalizing the destination with experiences unique to Equinox Hotels.”



Jeremy Lister, CEO of Magna, added: “NEOM is synonymous with exceptional technology leadership. Our collaboration with Equinox Hotels highlights this commitment, and together, we will redefine sustainability and hospitality with a focus on immersive experiences and active lifestyles.”



Equinox Resort Triam will feature spacious guestrooms and suites, a 450-meter pool, world-class dining options, a Club House, a renowned spa, and advanced technological treatments designed to support health and performance.



Chris Newman, CEO of NEOM Hotels, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Equinox Hotels to NEOM, marking a significant milestone in our mission to redefine luxury hospitality globally. The beauty of Magna and the NEOM Coast will be showcased through this resort, providing guests with an immersive experience that enhances their well-being, elevates their journey, and supports a high-performance lifestyle.”

