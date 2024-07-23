Cairo – Marriott International and Reliance Ventures, the hospitality investment arm of Reliance Egypt, have signed an agreement to open a Moxy Hotel in Downtown Cairo.

Scheduled to open in 2029, Moxy Cairo Downtown will introduce the brand’s playful hospitality, stylish design, and vibrant social spaces to the heart of the city’s lively downtown area, according to a press release.

Moxy Cairo Downtown will be part of an adaptive reuse project of the Lazoghly complex of buildings, which previously housed the offices of the Ministry of Interior.

The complex is being transformed to include hotel accommodations, office and co-working spaces, retail outlets, restaurants, and edutainment facilities.

The hotel will feature stylish and smart rooms and suites designed for today’s young-at-heart travellers. Plans include a fitness centre, dynamic public spaces, a fun grab-and-go concept, and communal tables that offer plenty of opportunities to plug in and play.

Located in Downtown Cairo, the hotel will be close to iconic landmarks such as Tahrir Square, the Egyptian Museum, and the Cairo Opera House, and just a short distance from the Nile River. The property will be surrounded by historic architecture, commercial buildings, and bustling markets.

Shady Hassan, Vice President, Development – North Africa, at Marriott International, said: “We look forward to working with Reliance Ventures to bring the brand’s social spaces and engaging programming to this vibrant area of the city at an attractive price point.”

Magdi Kassabgui, Chairman of Reliance Ventures, commented: “This vibrant development embodies our vision of an urban community where business, education, and entertainment converge. This landmark will reflect Reliance's commitment to revitalising Downtown Cairo as a premier tourist destination.”

Amr Elhamy, CEO of TSFE Tourism, Real Estate, and Antiquities Subfund, stated: “Moxy Cairo Downtown will be a unique offering within the area that will cater to the growing trend of experiential and lifestyle travel.”

Earlier in July, Marriott International inked an agreement with Eagle Hills to open the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE.

