The region’s premier B2B gaming conference GameExpo Summit 2025 returned to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 7th and 8th May, bringing together global leaders, investors, and innovators to the heart of MENA’s fast-growing gaming economy.

Powered by Pocket Gamer Connects in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the conference is part of the fourth edition of the citywide Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

The annual conference is set to welcome more than 1,500 industry professionals from around the world, making it an ideal platform for businesses to connect with global developers, publishers, distributors, tool providers, and investors. Attendees have a rare and focused opportunity to stay ahead of the curve by exploring nine themed tracks focused on new technologies from web3, AI, and metaverse, as well as the latest approaches, techniques, and trends in monetisation, user acquisition, retention, payments, webstores, games publishing, development, and beyond to explore the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

An esteemed line-up of over 70 speakers, visionaries, and pioneers are leading strategic discussions as well as several other high-profile panellists from across the global gaming industry.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “The GameExpo Summit, held as part of our citywide Dubai Esports and Games Festival, has evolved into a critical platform for global industry professionals to engage with the most dynamic developments shaping the future of gaming. In a sector defined by constant innovation - from AI and immersive technologies to new models of monetisation and investment - the Summit provides a focused environment where ideas can be instantly activated and opportunities immediately scaled.''

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "As the official telecom partner for the GameExpo Summit 2025, du is not just showcasing its commitment to driving innovation in the gaming industry; we are on a mission to empower cutting-edge gaming experiences through unmatched connectivity, innovation, and collaborative efforts. By offering high-speed internet, ultra-low latency, and the transformative power of 5G, we ensure that gamers experience no interruptions or lag - elements critically important for real-time multiplayer games and fast-paced cloud gaming scenarios.''

Launching for the first time at GameExpo Summit main stage, the Investment Summit explores current and emerging investment trends within the gaming sector. Running for the afternoon of Day 1, the programme features panels and talks specifically structured to focus on games industry investment - such as the benefits of investing in Dubai, spotting opportunities in emerging markets, and global trends shaping the sector.

Another brand-new addition to the programme this year is PitchPlay, produced in partnership with DMCC as part of the Investment Summit to offer game entrepreneurs, developers, tech studios, tool makers, and service companies the chance to gain investment from a panel of experts and win prizes worth AED 55,000 – including a DMCC Gaming Centre Package worth AED30,000 and a AED25,000 Steel Media promotional package. Returning as an event favourite this year is The Very Big Indie Pitch competition, celebrating new indie games across mobile, PC and console while enabling developers to receive real-time feedback and identify new market opportunities from potential customers in a speed-networking format.

In parallel, Connector SpeedMatch sessions have been designed as carefully matched rapid-fire meetings to pair game developers with publishers and investors to identify the right funding opportunities and partnerships. Meanwhile, the Big Indie Zone exclusive expo area invites indie developers to showcase their games to the industry’s decision makers. Lastly, the Futura Advice Pitstop hosts a marathon of one-on-one consultations with seasoned legal and tax experts.