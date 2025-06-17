PARIS — The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris has granted final approval to Expo 2030 Riyadh’s Registration Dossier, officially confirming Saudi Arabia as the host country for the global event.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, the BIE also handed over the World Expo flag to the Kingdom’s delegation.

Led by Minister of State and Acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan, the Saudi delegation included Ambassador Fahd Al-Ruwaili and senior officials.

The dossier outlines Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision to deliver a transformative World Expo aligned with its national goals and global aspirations.

“The approval of the Registration Dossier in record time highlights the Kingdom’s leadership on the global stage and underscores the world’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s vision and capabilities,” said Al-Sultan.

“It also reflects the professionalism of the teams involved and marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the World Expo, in line with Vision 2030.”

Saudi Arabia achieved the fastest completion and submission of a Registration Dossier in BIE history — nearly in half the time typically required — unlocking the next phase of formal preparations. This includes extending official invitations to participating nations via diplomatic channels.

Expo 2030 Riyadh, scheduled from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, will take place on a 6 million square meter site designed to host over 40 million visits.

With participation from more than 195 countries expected, the site will offer cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class hospitality, and immersive experiences for global audiences.

The approval reflects the Kingdom’s readiness and strategic planning, backed by unwavering leadership support.

Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to be a landmark event that inspires innovation, promotes collaboration, and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations. — SG

