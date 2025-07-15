The UAE ranks first globally in health outreach programmes, community participation in health policy, and wellbeing promotion, according to the newly launched Health Inclusivity Index, developed by Haleon in partnership with Economist Impact.

The findings were unveiled at a high-level panel discussion in Abu Dhabi hosted by Haleon, the UAE-UK Business Council, and Economist Impact under the theme “From Awareness to Action: Building Healthier Communities Through Self-Care and Literacy.”

The event convened senior leadership across government, academia, and the healthcare sector including Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, MPH, M.Sc., MA, DrPH, FRCPI, Executive Director of Community Health Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; Arda Arat, General Manager, GNE, Haleon; Dr. Bhawani Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President Clinical Innovation, Daman; Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank; and Gerard Dunleavy, Senior Consultant, Economist Impact, Health Policy.

Opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, followed by a special address from Bradley Jones, Executive Director of the Joint Secretariat of the UAE–UK Business Council, who highlighted the Council’s role in fostering bilateral collaboration in healthcare and beyond.

The Index benchmarks 40 countries across 58 indicators, evaluating their performance in health literacy, outreach, inclusion, and equity.

The UAE ranked among the top performers, highlighting its global leadership in inclusive and preventative healthcare.

The UAE is among the top five countries globally among the indexed countries for person-centred healthcare and second for inclusive health system implementation. The UAE ranks tenth globally in health literacy, with levels increasing by 30% over the past three years. This outcome reflects the ongoing growth of public awareness as well as expanded outreach, enhanced access, and strategic cross sectoral partnerships.

The Index also highlights the impact of inclusive health models that remove systemic barriers, especially for women, low-income individuals, adults over 50, and those with low health literacy, on economic resilience. Reducing low health literacy by 25% in the UAE could generate $2.3 billion annually in healthcare savings for the nation.

Moreover, low health literacy is associated with 2.8 times higher health costs per person, emphasising the importance of targeted interventions.

Enhancing oral health could save $572 million in lifetime costs related to tooth decay. Over 8.2 million working hours are lost every year due to tooth decay and healthcare issues that arise from it incurring over $175 million per year in productivity losses.

Addressing anaemia among women of reproductive age, currently affecting 24.3%, could save $336 million annually in healthcare costs.

Additionally, improved gum disease management could also reduce costs related to Type 2 diabetes by over $809 million over a decade.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “At Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we are committed to building inclusive, prevention-led systems that empower individuals and protect communities. This gathering reflects our shared belief that health promotion, awareness, and collaboration are key to shaping a more resilient and equitable future for all.”

Bradley Jones, Executive Director of the Joint Secretariat of the UAE–UK Business Council, said, “As a member of the UAE-UK Business Council, Haleon exemplifies the kind of purpose-driven collaboration between the UAE and the UK we champion. This convening of public and private sector thought leaders in health and wellbeing reflects our shared commitment to advancing inclusive health systems and turning data into action that benefits communities across both nations.”

Arda Arat, General Manager, GNE, Haleon said, “The Index is more than a measurement tool – it’s a call to action. It shows how removing barriers to everyday health can strengthen economies and societies. The UAE’s leadership in outreach and person-centred care is a powerful example of how inclusive systems drive wellbeing and national resilience. At Haleon, we‘re committed to empowering people through self-care so that lack of awareness or information never stands in the way of people achieving better health.”

Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank said, “Inclusive health research begins with public understanding. By improving health literacy and harnessing the vast potential of biological and medical data, we’re not only increasing participation, but we’re also ensuring that the future of healthcare is shaped by the full diversity of the people it serves. That is exactly what Abu Dhabi Biobank is committed to delivering, thus contributing to solutions for local and global health challenges with precision and purpose.”

Gerard Dunleavy, Senior Consultant, Economist Impact, Health Policy, said, “Health literacy and inclusivity are not just moral imperatives — they are the bedrock of a thriving economy. The Health Inclusivity Index demonstrates the substantial economic benefits of tackling systemic health inequalities. When nations prioritize health literacy and inclusion, they realise measurable gains: reduced healthcare expenditures, increased workforce participation, and communities that are more resilient and prosperous”.

The launch of the Health Inclusivity Index marks the start of a multi-phase effort to embed health inclusivity and literacy into systems, strategies, and lived experiences across the region.