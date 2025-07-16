Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, announced the approval of 73 new professional titles for the hotel and resort sector to enhance the readiness of the labor market to accommodate qualified national competencies.

These titles have been included in the Unified Gulf Guide for Occupational Classification and Description, and have been classified and distributed according to approved economic activities in the tourism sector, including hotels, resorts, hotel facilities, rest houses, chalets, heritage inns, and guest houses.

These new titles provide employers and tourism establishments with broader options and greater precision in determining their workforce needs, contributing to the development of institutional performance and raising the efficiency of human resources in this vital sector.

The approved job titles include several administrative and technical positions, such as Hotel General Manager, Resort General Manager, Resort Manager, Procurement Manager, Security and Safety Manager, Information Technology Manager, Security Manager, Finance Manager, Events Coordinator, Reservations Supervisor, Airport Services Representative, Guest Relations Clerk, and Audit Supervisor.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism confirms that this step comes within the framework of joint coordination with the Ministry of Labor to support development in the tourism sector and create an appropriate environment for growth and investment, in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, which places tourism among the priorities of economic diversification.

