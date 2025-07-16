BAGHDAD: Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan semi-autonomous region were attacked by bomb-laden drones for a third day on Wednesday, causing two fields operated by Norway's DNO to halt production.

Oil and gas firm DNO, which operates the Tawke and Peshkabir oilfields in the Zakho area that borders Turkey, said it temporarily suspended production at the fields following explosions that caused no injuries.

The fields were attacked by three bomb-laden drones, but there were no casualties, only material damage, Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service posted on Facebook.

"The damage assessment is underway and the company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed," DNO said.

Another oilfield, operated by U.S.-based Hunt Oil, was also attacked later in the Dohuk region of northern Iraq.

There were no further details on the attack.

On Tuesday, a drone attack halted production at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraq's Kurdistan region only hours before its U.S. operator signed a deal with the Iraqi government to develop another field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi Kurdistan security sources said that initial investigations suggested the drone came from areas under the control of Iran-backed militias.

On Monday, two drones fell on the Khurmala oilfield near Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, damaging the water pipes at the field.

