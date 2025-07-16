KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait announced Tuesday the completion of two draft laws aimed at reinforcing Kuwait’s adherence to international humanitarian law (IHL).

The drafts have been submitted to the Fatwa and Legislation Department for review before their presentation to the Council of Ministers.

Al-Sumait, who also chairs the Permanent National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, stated that the first draft concerns the protection of the Red Crescent emblem and other humanitarian symbols. It seeks to ensure legal safeguards for these emblems, preventing misuse during armed conflicts and natural disasters in line with the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols.

The second draft addresses international crimes, empowering the Kuwaiti judiciary to prosecute serious violations under the principle of complementarity as outlined in Article 17 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This move would allow national courts to handle cases typically under the jurisdiction of international tribunals, thereby strengthening Kuwait’s legal capacity in this area.

Al-Sumait emphasized that both drafts were prepared by a national team of legal experts in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of an ongoing strategic partnership with its regional office. He noted that these legislative efforts align with the priorities of the national committee, which aims to harmonize domestic laws with international humanitarian standards.

The minister extended his appreciation to all local and international experts involved in the drafting process, reaffirming Kuwait’s commitment to upholding and promoting international humanitarian principles within its legal and institutional frameworks.

