Although Kuwait no longer has an age restriction for parents on a family visit visa, there are several practical reasons why a visa application for parents over 60 might still be denied. These are usually related to eligibility, documentation, or procedural requirements rather than age itself.

Question:

Dear Arab Times, First of all, thank you so much to your team for this great work.

My question is, is there any chance of a visit visa for parents above 60 years of age? One of my friends' Indian parents was rejected because of age above 60 years old

Answer

No, there is no longer an age limit preventing expats from bringing in parents who are above 60 on a family visit visa in Kuwait. The age restriction was lifted.

Below are the reasons why a visit visa for parents above 60 can be denied



1. Incomplete or Incorrect Documentation

Missing or invalid proof of relationship (birth certificate, family registry).

Expired or nearly expired passport (must be valid for at least 6 months).

Lack of accommodation proof (tenancy contract or utility bill).

Missing salary certificate or proof of financial ability to sponsor parents.

2. Insufficient Financial Means

The sponsoring expat does not meet the minimum salary requirement (usually KD 400 per month for immediate family, although the salary limit has been removed).

Inability to prove sufficient funds to cover parents’ stay and expenses.

3. Previous Visa or Immigration Violations

Overstaying a prior visit visa in Kuwait.

Violation of residency or work permit rules in the past.

Parents or the sponsor have legal cases pending in Kuwait.

4. Health-Related Concerns

Parents above 60 may have serious health conditions that require medical clearance if requested.

The authorities may request a medical report in some cases; lack of one can delay or block approval.

5. Security and Background Checks

Parents may appear on any security or immigration watchlist.

Sponsors or applicants with a criminal record can face visa refusal.

Sponsors may have loans and violations in MOI database

6. Errors in Online Application

Wrong details entered on the Kuwait Visa Portal.

Uploading documents in the wrong format.

Using unofficial channels instead of the official e-visa platform.

Sponsoring Parents Aged 60+ on a Family Visit Visa to Kuwait (As of Year 2025)

Key Updates

No Age Limit: The previous restriction barring parents over 60 from obtaining a family visit visa has been removed. Expats can now sponsor their parents regardless of age.

Salary Requirement: A minimum monthly salary of KD 400 is required to sponsor immediate family members, including parents. As of August 2025, Kuwait has abolished the minimum salary requirement for expatriates applying for family visit visas.

Extended Family Eligibility: The definition of "family" has been expanded to include up to fourth-degree relatives, such as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The definition of "family" has been expanded to include up to fourth-degree relatives, such as aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online Application: Applications can be submitted through the official Kuwait Visa Portal: kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw

Required Documents

To apply for a family visit visa for your parents, ensure you have the following:

Visitor's Passport: Valid for at least 6 months.

Proof of Relationship: Birth certificate and, if applicable, marriage certificate.

Proof of Financial Stability: Salary certificate indicating a minimum monthly income of KD 400.

Accommodation Proof: Tenancy contract and recent utility bill in your name.

Visitor's Medical Insurance: Valid for the duration of the stay.

Visa Details

Validity: 30 days from the date of issue.

Extension: Can be extended up to one year, subject to approval.

Type: Single-entry visa.

Fee: Approximately KD 3.

Restrictions: Visa holders cannot engage in employment and must depart Kuwait upon visa expiration

Application Process

Prepare Documents: Gather all required documents listed above.

Online Submission: Visit the Kuwait Visa Portal and complete the application form.

Payment: Pay the visa fee online.

Approval: Await approval, which is typically processed within 5 minutes.

Visa Issuance: Once approved, the visa will be sent electronically.

Important Notes

Employment: Visa holders are not permitted to work during their stay.

Overstaying: Overstaying the visa duration may result in fines or deportation.

Health Insurance: Ensure your parents have valid health insurance coverage for the duration of their stay.

Travel Arrangements: Visitors can arrive via any airline; the requirement to use Kuwaiti carriers has been abolished

