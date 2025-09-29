KUWAIT CITY - A recent statistical report released by the Department of Statistics and Research at the Ministry of Justice has shed light on the growing number of legal actions taken against individuals in Kuwait between January 1 and July 31, 2025.

According to the report, the Enforcement Department issued nearly 4,000 travel ban orders against both citizens and expatriates during these seven months. In contrast, the department also recorded 21,539 travel ban lift orders, reflecting a significant number of resolved cases and settlements.

The report further highlighted that 12,325 arrest warrants were issued against debtors, underscoring the scale of financial disputes being pursued through the justice system. Meanwhile, requests for travel bans reached 42,662 cases, pointing to the continued reliance on such measures to ensure the enforcement of financial obligations.

At the level of family-related disputes, the Family Court registered 2,398 travel ban orders, alongside 1,262 lift orders, signaling the prevalence of personal and domestic financial disputes within the judicial system.

The Ministry of Justice also identified the most common reasons leading to travel bans, which include unpaid alimony, bounced cheques, outstanding bank loans, unpaid mobile phone bills, overdue installments, rental disputes, and electricity bills.

Importantly, the report emphasized that recent legal amendments concerning travel bans and debt collection have helped reduce the overall number of new travel ban orders, as the system now provides more balanced mechanisms for debt resolution.

The Ministry concluded that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to ensure justice while also reducing the burden on the courts and enforcement departments.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

