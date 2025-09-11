KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred two supervisors to the Public Prosecution for allegedly submitting false financial disclosure statements, the authority said Wednesday.

In a statement, Nazaha affirmed its determination to continue examining, gathering evidence, and investigating all serious and fully compliant information submitted to it by any means.

The authority urged all individuals subject to financial disclosure requirements to ensure accuracy and transparency when completing and submitting statements within legally mandated deadlines. Nazaha described this as both a legal and ethical obligation that protects public funds, strengthens integrity, and enhances public confidence in state institutions.

Nazaha also praised the role of whistleblowers in providing access to critical information and data regarding corruption incidents. The authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring whistleblowers receive full protection and confidentiality as required by law and its executive regulations.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

