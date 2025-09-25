KUWAIT CITY - In a move underscoring Kuwait’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced on Wednesday the referral of several former and current officials from the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) to disciplinary trial before the Audit Bureau, over suspected financial violations.

The referral follows recommendations made by a neutral investigation committee formed by the Audit Bureau to examine alleged misconduct within the authority.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized that the decision reflects the ministry’s ongoing efforts to uphold public integrity, safeguard public funds, and ensure administrative and financial discipline across all sectors under its jurisdiction.

“This step comes as part of our firm commitment to implement the principles of transparency and accountability, and to combat any practices that may harm public resources,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Public Works reaffirmed that it will continue working closely with relevant oversight bodies to enforce good governance and strengthen institutional performance across the public sector.

