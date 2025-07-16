Ethiopian Airlines has launched a new daily passenger service connecting Addis Ababa to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

The flight marks a milestone in Ethiopian Airlines' efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The new route was celebrated at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, attended by senior Ethiopian government officials, UAE Embassy representatives, and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

The airline currently operates over 100 weekly passenger flights to 13 destinations across the Middle East and Gulf.

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, Ethiopian now operates flights to/from four airports in three cities in the UAE: Dubai, Dubai International Airport DXB & Al Maktoum International Airport DWC (cargo), Sharjah, and now Abu Dhabi, the futuristic Zayed International Airport.

This new route is part of a landmark joint venture agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways, designed to foster closer cooperation between the two carriers.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, stated: “The launch of our new service to Abu Dhabi reflects Ethiopian Airlines’ strategic commitment to connecting Africa with the world. Through our collaboration with Etihad Airways, we are creating more opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between our nations while offering our passengers expanded choice and convenience. This partnership is a powerful example of what can be achieved when two national carriers come together to unlock mutual growth.”

